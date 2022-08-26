‘Gutsy’: Hillary Clinton Launches Docuseries About Bold Women With Daughter (And Loses Quiz To Kim Kardashian)

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage.”

The former secretary of state sat down with the reality TV star and law student as part of her new documentary series Gutsy with his daughter, chelsea.

The eight episodes of the documentary series Gutsy ofHillary and Chelsea Clintonwhich will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 9, is packed with breathtaking scenes celebrating brave and daring women, reported People.

Among other things, Hillary will be seen canoeing with a reformed white supremacist, Chelsea will try (unsuccessfully) to learn to surf, and the two will go to paint a canvas with Megan Thee Stallion at the edge of his swimming pool.

But, according to the show’s hosts and executive producers, the bravest was undoubtedly the former secretary of state (who was a lawyer associated with a law firm before becoming first lady), who took on the law student Kim Kardashian in a knowledge quiz.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” Hillary Clinton said.

Chelsea, who was asking the questions, added, “Kim studied more recently than you.”

After a series of questions about the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and theft, and when an allegation of self-defense is permitted, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4.

