Guy Ritchie to direct live-action version of ‘Hercules’ for Disney

Guy Ritchie is going to work with Disney again. According to Deadline, the British director has been chosen by the house of Mickey to work on a new live-action adaptation of one of his classics: Hercules. As of now, nothing has been revealed about the project, which doesn’t even have a script, but the studio has, it seems, been quite impressed with their work on it. Aladdin (more than a billion dollars at the box office) to ask him to try to repeat the feat.

The very prolific Guy Ritchie is coming off the set of a new, as yet untitled action movie he has been working on with Jake Gyllenhaal, andOperation Fortunean upcoming spy thriller starring Jason Statham.

Card expected

The original cartoon, released in 1997, featured Tate Donovan, who lent his voice to the legendary hero, opposite James Woods as Hades, while Danny DeVito voiced Phil the Satyr. Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements (who also filmed Aladdinas well as, more recently, The princess and the Frog Where Moana), the film grossed $252 million at the box office and garnered an Academy Award nomination for the song. Go the Distanceplayed by Michael Botlon.

Disney hasn’t announced who will be reprising the lead role for this new version, or even a release date for the film.