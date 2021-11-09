GVA Redilco & Sigest: New investors enter: Berlusconi, Marzotto, Doris

from red

November 8, 2021

In the capital of Gva Redilco & Sigest, with a minority share, Redeal, a new long-term partner who will support the group in its expansion path also at an international level, enters the capital.

Redeal is a vehicle company set up by H14 of the Berlusconi family, which involved some important Italian and international family offices and entrepreneurs in the investment. Among these, the Marzotto family, the Doris family, the Alessandri family and the de Brabant family.

In recent years GVA Redilco & Sigest, under the guidance of the CEO Giuseppe Amitrano after a Management Buyout operation, has experienced continuous growth. The Group now aims to further accelerate the development of its business, both by strengthening its presence on the domestic market and by starting an internationalization process, including through acquisitions.

Another important growth driver will be represented by further investments in technology and digital, aimed at a process of transformation and innovation of the entire real estate sector, together with attention to human capital to attract and enhance the best talents, who will be at the center of a plan for future involvement in the shareholding structure.