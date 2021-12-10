‘GVESVS’, out the new album by Gué: the tracklist

It is now available in all stores GVESVS, the new album by Gué.

The disc comes after the enormous success of audiences and critics for Fastlife 4, the mixtape with DJ Harsh released just six months ago.

The title of the album GVESVS, a reference not only to the almost messianic impact that the rapper had on the Italian hip hop scene, but also to a biographical fact: Gué was in fact born on December 25th.

They are still available on Ticketone i tickets for two o’clock summer dates announced for 2022 (June 24 to the Overhead crane of Milan And June 25 to the Rock in Rome), while they are go immediately sold out the presales for the concert-event of 20.12.2021 at the Fabrique in Milan.

GVESVS – TRACKLIST

1) LA G LA U LA E pt.2

2) GANGSTER OF LOVE (ft. Rick Ross)

3) I CRY ON THE LAMBO (ft. Rose villain)

4) Blitz (ft. Geolier)

5) Daytona (ft. Marracash)

6) Poison

7) None (ft. Coez)

8) Futura Ex (ft. Hernia)

9) Unhealthy Things (interlude)

10) Without Dreams (ft. Elisa)

11) Blue Monday (ft. Psalm)

12) Sponsor (ft. Duchavelli)

13) Nicolas Cage (ft. Jadakiss)

14) Tame (ft. Ketama126)

15) Cold, sad, dangerous (ft. Franco126)

16) Too old to die