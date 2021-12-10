News

‘GVESVS’, out the new album by Gué: the tracklist

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read

Tickets for the two summer dates of 2022 are still available on the Ticketone circuit

It is now available in all stores GVESVS, the new album by Gué.
The disc comes after the enormous success of audiences and critics for Fastlife 4, the mixtape with DJ Harsh released just six months ago.
The title of the album GVESVS, a reference not only to the almost messianic impact that the rapper had on the Italian hip hop scene, but also to a biographical fact: Gué was in fact born on December 25th.
They are still available on Ticketone i tickets for two o’clock summer dates announced for 2022 (June 24 to the Overhead crane of Milan And June 25 to the Rock in Rome), while they are go immediately sold out the presales for the concert-event of 20.12.2021 at the Fabrique in Milan.

GVESVS – TRACKLIST

1) LA G LA U LA E pt.2
2) GANGSTER OF LOVE (ft. Rick Ross)
3) I CRY ON THE LAMBO (ft. Rose villain)
4) Blitz (ft. Geolier)
5) Daytona (ft. Marracash)
6) Poison
7) None (ft. Coez)
8) Futura Ex (ft. Hernia)
9) Unhealthy Things (interlude)
10) Without Dreams (ft. Elisa)
11) Blue Monday (ft. Psalm)
12) Sponsor (ft. Duchavelli)
13) Nicolas Cage (ft. Jadakiss)
14) Tame (ft. Ketama126)
15) Cold, sad, dangerous (ft. Franco126)
16) Too old to die

2021-12-10T14: 21: 33 + 01: 00

2021-12-10T14: 21: 38 + 01: 00




Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has officially said goodbye to the family reality show

August 10, 2021

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film: release, cast, plot

August 28, 2021

Gorgeous Megan Fox but… that’s what it was like before the retouching!

August 2, 2021

West Side Story: online a special look for the new film by Steven Spielberg

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button