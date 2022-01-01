Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson were featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to grind impressive numbers, so as to become Sony Pictures’ highest grossing ever, an audience reception that could have been even more memorable with the appearance of Gwen Stacy And Mary Jane Watson in the film by Jon Watts.

The participation of many important characters from the spider universe in the third chapter of the MCU Wallramp has been the subject of indiscretions and rumors already more than a year ago, but only in these days Erik Sommers And Chris McKenna, writers of No Way Home, talked about the possible direct involvement of Kirsten Dunst and Gwen Stacy.

Obviously we are about to get in spoiler area and to follow there will be information concerning the rumors mentioned above. So, if you haven’t seen the movie yet, I advise you not to continue reading.

Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

In a recent interview with Variety, the duo of writers spoke freely (while not unbuttoning themselves too much) about the film and some interesting details related to the film.

Discussing the incipit of the film, and how it was linked directly to Far From Home, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asking Doctor Strange for help so that his Spider-Man identity could go back to being secret, Sommers and McKenna they revealed:

With the arrival of the Multiverse we had to start writing without knowing for sure if the actors who had played the previous Spidey characters would actually appear in the film. Initially our task was to write a script that could include everything we wanted, a bit like Peter who sees numerous requests fulfilled which, when put together, end up becoming a real nightmare. It took the help of many talented people to avoid freaking out.

The two writers, while reluctant to talk about the non-appearance of Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and Sally Field’s Aunt May, do not deny that the three characters were foreseen in the first draft of the script:

We went down different paths with different characters who, in the end, didn’t fit into the final story. They didn’t fit. We can’t go into detail because it might be the kind of thing we might see next if we decide to explore the initial ideas. So I would hate to screw things up, because I think we had a lot of fun writing this movie and we don’t want other writers to have the same fun.

So the door to the return of Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson, even if only for a few cameos, has been left open and, if at the top floors of Sony and Marvel they want to continue to rub their hands in satisfaction, probably the future could give us a lot of satisfaction.

Release date, plot and trailer for the film

We remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in Italian cinemas on December 15th.

For the first time in movie history, Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero, is exposed and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the high risk of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even higher and more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

The film, directed by Jon Watts and co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, sees a cast consisting of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx And Tony Revolori (plus other names that only those who went to the cinema are allowed to know at the moment).

