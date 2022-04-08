Gwen Stefani confesses that Angelina Jolie “won” her the starring role in the tape “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Back in 2005, gwen Stefani decided to try her luck as an actress after landing a small role under the command of Martin Scorsese in the film “The Aviator” and auditioned for the main character in a project that would eventually become the action film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”.

As everyone knows, that film forever changed the lives of its protagonists, because it brought together Brad Pitt Y Angelina Joliewho fell in love and ended up getting married in 2014, with six children and a divorce from the actor in between, since he was still legally married to Jennifer Aniston when filming started.

The story, however, could have been very different, because The singer of the No Doubt group was one of the two favorite candidates to play Brad Pitt’s wife in fictiona murderess who poses as a housewife, after Nicole Kidman would give up the project. “In the end Angelina beat me”Gwen now recalled on her friend’s show Ellen Degeneres.

The music star has always had that thorn stuck: in 2016 he confessed to Howard Stern what initially she was convinced that they would give her on paper, because she had done many tests and her husband at the time –Gavin Rossdale– was a good friend of Brad. On another occasion he also confessed to the magazine fashion what when she found out that the decision was between her and Angelina, she thought she had a lot of chances. He was clearly wrong.

Who knows what would have happened if Gwen had been chosen… Brad and Angelina broke up in 2016 and the singer’s marriage to Gavin didn’t last long either, because In 2015, she filed for divorce alleging irreconcilable differences due to her husband’s infidelities.

