Gwen Stefani reveals that Angelina Jolie ‘won’ her the leading role in the tape “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

gwen Stefani wanted to test her acting skills in 2005, when she auditioned for the leading role alongside Brad Pitt from the action movieMr & Mrs Smith”.

As told to Ellen DeGeneres, the vocalist of the band No Doubt, now 52 years old, lost to Angelina Jolie after Nicole Kidman left him.

When Ellen asked Gwen what movie role she hadn’t gotten, the singer replied, “‘Mr. & Mrs Smith’, angelina beat me“.

This is not the first time Gwen has spoken of losing the lead female role in the film. In 2016, she told Howard Stern that she thought she would make it, as she had auditioned so many times. “She was very competitive, she wanted to achieve it, although I also wanted to continue making more music”. And she said that she and her husband at the time, Gavin Rossdale, were already friends with Brad.

On a previous occasion, Gwen told Vogue that the role was between her and Angelina, so she thought she had a great opportunity.

Brad and Angelina starred in the movie ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and they started dating after filming until getting married in 2014 and having six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The actress filed for divorce in 2016, but it was formalized until 2019.

For her part, Stefani has acted in different productions such as Dawson’s Creek in 2002; she played Jean Harlow in the 2004 film, ‘The Aviator’; she was in ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2009 and voiced DJ Suki in the 2016 film ‘Trolls’.

You may also like:

The photos of the dream wedding that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had

Britney Spears publishes video posing sexy and without a bra while playing on the beach

In tight leggings and top, Diosa Canales shows her curves while exercising