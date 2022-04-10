Gwen Stefani was the key to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

gwen Stefani has been one of the stars that has stood out the most in the music industry since he was part of the successful group no doubt, until his stage as a soloist and his participation as a coach in “The Voice“.

Despite his enormous success in music, like many other great stars too wanted try your luck in the world of acting.

Related news

In 2004 he had a small participation in the Martin Scorsese film “The Aviator” beside Leonado DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett.

Getty Images

Following that path, he also auditioned for the film’s main character. “Mr and Mrs smith“, which ended up starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Let us remember that this production was the one that started the romance among the actors, who became one of the favorite couples for years.

This gave way to the actor divorcing Jennifer Anistonand start a new chapter in his life with Jolie and the great family they formed.

But this story would have been very different had it not been for the interpreter of “rich girl”since she was one of the favorite candidates for the role.

Getty Images

“In the end, Angelina beat me,” Stefani said on the “The Ellen Show“.

In 2016, the coach confessed to Howard Stern that she was sure she would get the leading role of the film with Pitt, since he had even done many tests for the character.

He also revealed to the magazine fashion that she totally believed that she would beat Angelina Jolie.

Things could have been different for the three stars, although we remember that the The actors’ marriage came to an end in 2016.

While Gwen’s relationship with Gavin Rossdale also came to an end in 2015 and is now happily married to Blake Shelton.

amv