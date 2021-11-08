News

Gwen Stefani was thrilled to see Ariana Grande in the audience of her concert

Gwen Stefani closed its residency a Las Vegas and for the last concert he received the support of many famous friends!

Ariana Grande followed the show with her husband Dalton Gomez and posted a couple of Stories in which the artist can be seen singing “Don’t Speak“of his No Doubt.

“Wonderful @gwenstefani, congratulations on completing this incredible race. I love you so muchAri wrote above the video.

Gwen Stefani reposted the videos and on the first one she wrote incredulously: “@arianagrande did you come to my concert? Yay, I love you, thanks“. Then he realized that yes, there was Ariana Grande in the audience:”@arianagrande you came to my concert!“. You can see the Stories here footage from a Twitter fan account.

Here you can see Ariana Grande following the show instead with Dalton Gomez, also on a Twitter fan account.

In addition to her husband, there were close to the singer of “Positions” colleagues coach of The Voice Usa, John Legend with his wife Chrissy Teigen And Kelly Clarkson.

Blake Shelton, than last July he married Gwen Stefani after meeting her right in The Voiceinstead, he took the stage with his wife to sing a duet.

