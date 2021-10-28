Gwyneth Paltrow: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

Gwineth Paltrow, the beautiful blonde American actress, is one of those stars whose career never seems to fade. Her career began early: she studied acting with the assistance of her parents (a producer and an actress) since childhood, and began her career as a model. Over the years she has established herself as a true icon, both for a series of memorable roles and for her extravagance on certain themes and activities.

Here are ten curiosities about Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow film

1. He has acted in many famous films. Paltrow began her film career starring in films such as Hook – Captain Hook (1991) and Provincial murders (1993). Great success then comes thanks to Seven (1995), with Brad Pitt, and then also appear in Sydney (1996), Sliding Doors (1998), lost paradise (1998), Shakespeare in Love (1998), Mr. Ripley’s talent (1999), The Tenenbaums (2001), Proof – The proof (2005), Running with scissors in hand (2006) and Two Lovers (2008). Since 2008 he takes on the role of Pepper Potts in Iron Man, with Robert Downey Jr., then resuming the role also in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

2. He has also acted in some well-known TV series. During her career, Paltrow has also had the opportunity to act in some television films such as Cruel Doubt (1992) and Ordinary Madness (1993). Between 2010 and 2014 he starred in the series Glee with the character of Holly Holliday. In 2019 she is Georgina Hobart in the Netflix series The Politician. The character is Payton’s adoptive mother, the protagonist of the story. Paltrow also served as executive producer on this series.

3. Won a controversial Oscar. In 1999 the actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. On that occasion it prevailed over actresses like Meryl Streep, Emily Watson, Fernanda Montenegro and on the favorite Cate Blanchett, candidate for Elizabeth. The prize awarded to Paltrow is now considered one of the biggest scandals concerning the Oscars, and many believe that it was the influence and the producer that allowed the actress to win. Harvey Weinstein had about it. Recently, the actress too Glenn Close he said his own about it, stating that it was an assignment “nonsense”.

Gwyneht Paltro: today

4. Has several activities to devote to. Currently, the actress appears to have no new film or television projects planned, although she is willing to reprise the role of Pepper in future Marvel films. In recent years, however, Paltrow has mainly dedicated herself to her business as an entrepreneur, giving life to her own line of beauty products that are particularly controversial and contested by the medical-scientific community. To date, therefore, the actress seems mainly interested in making people talk about herself through a series of continuous extravagances.

Gwyneth Paltrow: her perfume and her candles

5. It gave birth to some highly controversial products. In September 2008 Paltrow launched the weekly newsletter Goop. The success of this then led her to found the e-commerce company Goop.com, dealing in particular with wellness and related products. In particular, the candles with the scent of her vagina, but also the most recent perfume entitled Smell Like My Orgasm, whose name leaves no doubt about it. These products, which have become objects of derision for many, have actually achieved great success, with numerous pieces sold. It should be noted that the cost of the candle alone is equal to 75 dollars.

Gwyneth Paltrow is on Instagram

6. Has a very popular profile. The actress is present on the Instagram social network with a verified profile followed by over 7.7 million followers. Currently, with over one thousand and five hundred posts, the actress uses the social network to share images relating to her work as an entrepreneur and actress, to her upcoming projects or those still in development. There are also images related to her daily life, with places visited, moments of leisure or events in which she is involved. There are also several photographs that see her with her husband. By following her on the social network, you can therefore always be updated on her activities.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and the new husband

7. She was married to a well-known singer. On December 5, 2003, the actress married the singer Chris Martin, frontman of the band Coldplay met at one of his concerts, from which he later had two children, Apple And Moses, born in 2004 and 2006 respectively. The son Moses Martin named after a song written by Chris Martin for Gwyneth, which appears on the 2003 Live album. Moses is also the Hebrew name of Gwyneth’s father. The couple, considered one of the most solid in the world of entertainment, however, then succumbed to divorce in 2016, after a separation that went on from the previous year. The two, however, remained on good terms, did not reveal the reasons behind their choice.

8. Has a new husband. In September 2018, the actress married a second time with the director and producer Brad Falchuck, known for the anthology series American Horror Story but by the actress met in 2010 on the set of Glee, in which Paltrow participated as a guest star. In short, the two have become one of the most famous couples on Instagram. In fact, he has been called several times one of the best husbands on the social network, due to the photographs of the actress he constantly posts, accompanied by some of the most beautiful and sincere dedications.

9. Gwyneth is very protective of her children. The actress has always been very dedicated to keeping her children away from the excesses of stardom. In particular, it usually protects them from the intrusiveness of the paparazzi. In an interview, in fact, he stated that he keeps a sort of paparazzi register: he photographs their cars, writes the license plate number, everything. If they show up intent on invading your private area, then you have all the elements you need to go to the police.

Gwyneth Paltrow: age and height of the actress

10. Gwyneth Paltrow was born on September 27, 1972 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The actress is 1.75 meters tall.

