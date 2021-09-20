Gwyneth Paltrow and Anna Faris: the repentant of the divorce

They found themselves talking about difficult aspects. Or rather, to publicly confess their shortcomings in the end of their respective marriages. A little surprise, Gwyneth Paltrow And Anna Faris they found themselves making mea culpa. That is to admit their responsibilities in the end of the wedding with Chris Martin And Chris Pratt. With a degree of sincerity that is very rare for Hollywood divas.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s confession

The two actresses found themselves chatting during the podcast Anna Faris is unqualified their marital experiences. “You know, I believe for a long time that I have chosen men by thinking of solving problems through a romantic relationship. Instead of doing the work on myself, ”explains Gwyneth Paltrow. “We always hope to change the outcome of our childhood by dating that man or woman. For a long time I have been good at choosing men to devote myself completely to so as not to have to deal with my problems ».

This is why the idea of ​​divorce never crossed her mind until the last moment. “I never wanted to divorce, I never wanted not to be married to the father of my children, in theory,” continued the Oscar-winning protagonist for Shakespeare in Love. “But I’ve learned more about myself through this process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on responsibility, I was able to find the most amazing man there is and build something I never had before with Brad, my husband. ‘

Marriage with Chris Martin

Gwyneth was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin from 2013 to 2014. They had two children, Apple, Age 16, e Moses, 14. In the past, Paltrow had repeatedly told the complicated and difficult way to find a balance with her ex to raise two children. Also arguing that, in retrospect, he understood that they had never been completely in tune during their history. But this is the first time that the actress and creator of the Goop lifestyle line has talked about her responsibilities in putting an end to that marriage.

The mea culpa of Anna Faris

And after such a confession, Anna Faris also wanted to tell her story. “My two weddings have been with actors and I don’t think we’ve done a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” said the comedian, launched by Saturday Night Live and became very famous thanks to the films of Scary movie and the sitcom Mom. “Or at least I didn’t eliminate it. Basically because I’m a proud person and didn’t want to reveal vulnerability. Let’s say that I haven’t managed any hint of competitiveness and comparison very well. No, I think I have not done it, but I hope to have matured in that aspect ».

Marriage with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris was married to the actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Then, in 2009, she joined forces with Chris Pratt. When she was already a star and he an actor on the rise and waiting to find the role of life in the Marvel universe with Guardians of the galaxy. The couple had a son, Jack, in 2012. But in 2017 the marriage ended. Now he is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and they had a daughter, Lyla, seven months ago. Anna Faris, on the other hand, is currently engaged to the director of photography Michael Barrett.

