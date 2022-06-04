Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, together at the graduation of their daughter Apple – People

ex-husbands Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attended the graduation of their eldest daughter, Applewho recently completed 18 years.

The happiness of the emotional moment of the culmination of Apple’s secondary education was immortalized in a family selfie that the proud parents took with the brand new graduate and that was shared by mom Gwyneth Paltrow on her Instagram stories.

Famous and Present Dads

The Oscar winner for her work in the film Shakespeare in Love, Gwyneth Paltrow, looked simple, without makeup and with a hat at his daughter Apple’s graduation ceremony. While the famous musician Chris Martin dressed in a suit and tie, leaving behind their concert looks. But the most important and fundamental thing is that both attended such a special moment in the life of Apple.

Parents of two children

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married from 2003 to 2016. Both of them They are parents to Apple, who was born on May 14, 2004, and Moses Martin, 16.. The actress is currently married to the producer Brad Falchuck and the lead singer of Coldplay is dating the actress dakota johnson.