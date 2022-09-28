Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Stewart’s makeup artist preps your skin with this glow-effect cream

Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Kristen Stewart They have been two of the actresses who inspire us the most for their beauty regardless of age. But if there is something that obsesses us, it is undoubtedly his luminous skin and glow effect. If you too want to get that effect and the skin care routine of these two celebrities, we have good news. And it is that her makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey, uses the moisturizing cream that prepares the skin of the actresses so that it looks this pretty. Is about Diamond Extreme of Nature Bissa spanish cream which is made in Barcelona, ​​which has also conquered other celebrities and many women from our country, including us who have tried it and which is the best-seller of the signature.

It was created as a global anti-aging treatment to provide energy to the skinrepair, regenerate and protect it, improve firmness and skin tone, minimize wrinkles and expression lines and smooth skin texture and has become such an iconic product that it is now reformulated with revolutionary active ingredients, such as Smart Energy Complex, which goes one step further and not only recharges the complexion, but acts on the five key dimensions to show off vibrant youthful skin.

In the first place, it provides energy by combining brine shrimp, peony root extract and Chronoskin that harmonizes the natural cycles of the skin to make your daytime protection and nighttime repair functions, reaffirms thanks to mastic crystal tears oil, pea extract and ceratonia siliqua that favor the production of collagen to combat flaccidity and improve firmness, smoothes with peptides such as Peptixyl ProYouth that improves skin components such as collagen and elastin minimizing lines and smoothing skin texture and lastly, it repairs thanks to lipids and phytosphingosine that enhance hydration for juicier skin. And finally, it protects thanks to its antioxidant cocktail with leontopodium alpinum extract that protects the skin from external aggressions and damage. prebiotics balance the skin microbiota for stronger and more resistant skin.

The good news is that this cream has two versions to choose the one that best suits your skin, one lighter and the other richer. So if you want to achieve skin as beautiful as that of Gwyneth Paltrow or Kristen Stewart, don’t think twice and invest in a cream like this one. The only drawback is the price that is not suitable for all pockets and is only for sale in aesthetic centers and through its website but it is well worth saving to try it.

Diamond Extreme Light Texture by Natura Biss (325 euros) Quickly absorbed and with a matte finish on the skin, this cream has a new formula with revolutionary active ingredients, such as the Smart Energy Complex, which recharges the skin and acts on the five key dimensions to show off luminous and beautiful skin.

It may interest you