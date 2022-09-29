Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities who got naked at 50

Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50 and, far from going into crisis, the actress has started a decade with a spectacular nude photo. In fact, the Oscar winner has dared to pose without any clothes and covered in gold dust, as if it were a jewel. The actress boasts at 50 of her slender and worked figure, with one of his sexiest and most beautiful photographs.

However, it is not the first time he has done it. For their 48th anniversary did the same, although with a somewhat more rural style. Totally naked and posing in the garden of her house under a tree, the actress welcomed her new year.

However, she is not the only celebrity who he has taken off his clothes and complexes at 50. Other celebrities also dared to celebrate their birthdays with photos in which they appeared as God brought them into the world. Some suggestive images that made it clear that 50 is the new golden age.

Jennifer Lopez, as Gwyneth Paltrow, celebrated her birthday naked

a little over two months ago Jennifer Lopez turned 53 years old. In one of her best personal and professional moments, the singer did not hesitate to take off her clothes and pose naked on the nets. The images, which belonged to a campaign for her beauty firm, soon went viral. And it is that in them JLo appeared without clothes and showing off curves.

To this suggestive photograph was added, in addition, a video and several images in which he chose to cover himself with black and white swimsuits. Some photographs in which Jennifer Lopez appeared especially beautiful, demonstrating that 50 years is not synonymous with old age.

Kylie Minogue chose to cover her body with a guitar

But before Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue has already celebrated her 50th birthday with a nude pose. The singer surprised everyone in 2018 by posting a snapshot on her Instagram account in which she posed without any clothes and with the title: “Thanks to life for the opportunities it has given me. Let’s go for 50!”

Although she was one of the first to pose nude, she is also one of the least taught. And it is that unlike the previous ones, that she played to cover her chest with the pose and her arms, the singer chose to cover her body with a guitar. A suggestive pose with which, in addition, he winked at his profession.

Halle Berry undressed to end the complexes

There are also celebrities as Halle Berry, who did not want to wait for their 50th birthday to pose nude. The actress decided to put an end to her complexes and upload to social networks a suggestive photo in which he appeared without any clothes.

“I’ll tell you what freedom is to me: not being afraid.” With this message Halle Berry posed nude, in profile and leaning on a glass, showing off her athletic figure. The snapshot, which immediately won the praise of her followers, showed that at 50 years old, the actress was better than ever and put an end to all her complexes.