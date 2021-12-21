Gwyneth Paltrow, Bitcoin giveaway with Cash App

Gwyneth Paltrow enter the crypto world with Cash App, announcing a Bitcoin giveaway on his Twitter profile.

Gwyneth Paltrow gives away Bitcoin

Thanks to the collaboration with Cash App, Gwyneth Paltrow has started a giveaway of Bitcoin for a total amount of $ 500,000 for the Christmas period.

The post also explains how the giveaway works: just follow Cashapp’s profile on Twitter and replicate your Cash App username with the hashtag #CashAppGifting under the actress’s tweet.

The actress has published a photo of her celebrating the initiative:

The singular thing is the reasons that led her to participate. In fact, he writes on Twitter:

“Buying cryptocurrencies has often felt excluded. To democratize who can participate, @CashApp now makes it easy to give away Bitcoins ”.

In practice, the initiative was born for democratize the crypto space.

Using a famous person with over 2.7 million followers on Twitter is a great way to introduce them and broaden your horizons.

Cash App partnerships

Cash App, that is owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block (formerly Square), is working to expand the crypto space by counting on VIPs as testimonials.

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest in chronological order. Before her it was the rapper’s turn Megan The Stallion which had made videos introductory on the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Christmas gifts in cryptocurrencies

Gwyneth Paltrow, on the other hand, will sponsor theto new Cash App feature conceived for Christmas: the possibility of giving Bitcoins. Thanks to this feature it is possible donate Bitcoins for a minimum amount of 1 dollar. The singular thing is that it is not necessary to have Bitcoin in your wallet for gifts. With this move, Cash App (and Jack Dorsey) aim to expand the user base that uses cryptocurrencies.

The Cash App initiative is not the only one in the Christmas period. Also Coinbase launched a function that allows you to give cryptocurrencies for Christmas, along with a personalized gift card. Those who receive the gift will have to open an account on Coinbase, if they don’t already have it.

These initiatives are part of this year’s all-Christmas trend of giving away digital assets. It seems that crypto ed NFT they will be among the most popular gifts of the GenZ. Cash App, as well as Coinbase, have shown that they know how to understand the needs of their users, especially in the period of gifts.