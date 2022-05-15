Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates daughter Apple’s 18th birthday

ads

This apple didn’t really fall far from the tree.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin turned 18 on Saturday and looks just like her famous mom in a new photo shared by the Goop founder.

"18. I have no words this morning. I couldn't be more proud of the woman you are," Paltrow, 49, wrote in a stunning Instagram photo of the birthday girl in a white dress.

â€œYou are everything I could have dreamed of and more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are profoundly extraordinary in every way.

He went on to wish his “dear girl” a happy birthday before concluding, “I hope you know how special you are and how much light you have brought to everyone who is lucky enough to meet you. Especially me.

"I say it all the time and I will never stop," he continued. "In the words of Aunt Drew [Barrymore] I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mom.

“You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” the actress wrote on Apple’s 18th birthday. Instagram

Legions of the famous family’s high-profile friends took to the comments section to personally express their well-wishes to Apple, including Heidi Klum, Alexandra von Furstenberg and Ali Wentworth, who wrote: “Happy birthday sweet beautiful! Manzana! â€

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but comment on how much Apple looked like her mother in the snapshot.

She looks exactly like Gwyneth!!! I thought it was her,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Beautiful like her mom! She looks like you. Happy birthday ðŸŽˆ.”

The two have shared many mother-daughter selfies over the years.

Just last month, Paltrow shared the story of how she and her ex-husband, 45, came up with the Apple moniker in a candid Q&A on Instagram.

“Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love,” Paltrow revealed. â€œI thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine being called anything else!

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman were married between 2003 and 2016, at the time describing their split as a “conscious disassociation.” In addition to Apple, they also share their 16-year-old son Moses.

