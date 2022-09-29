Gwyneth Paltrow compares her daughter Apple going to college to giving birth

Gwyneth Paltrow described her daughter Apple going to college as a feeling “as deep as giving birth.”

In an interview on CBS sunday morningthe 49-year-old actress opened up about how her eldest daughter is leaving the nest.

I know this sounds crazy [pero] it feels almost as deep as giving birth,” she said.

The star Shakespeare in Love She is the mother of 18-year-old Apple and 16-year-old Moses, whom she fathered with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The couple split in 2014, at which point they famously released a statement saying they were “knowingly disassociating themselves.”

Despite this, the couple still have a good relationship.

“He is completely my family and I love him,” Paltrow said of Martin during the interview.

“And he would do anything for me. I would do anything for him. He would do anything for our children. We really committed to wanting our kids to come out of the divorce as unscathed as possible.”

Although the Goop businesswoman did not specify where her daughter will study, she previously spoke of how “empowered” she was.

During a 2020 interview for Adobe’s MAX summit on the future of the workplace for women, she noted, “I see my daughter with her friends, and they’re so empowered. They have, and I mean these words in the best possible way, they have a sense of what they deserve that is beautiful. [Ese sentido] It’s not that I’m spoiled.”

Paltrow clarified that she was describing her daughter and her friends’ sense of entitlement in terms of knowing they’re equal to men: “It’s like, ‘No, we want to get what guys get too.’ I find it very encouraging and hopeful that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” she explained.

In 2018, she married the producer of gleeBrad Falchuk, while Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson for the past few years.

A few days ago, he wrote a tribute to the process of aging, as his fiftieth birthday is approaching.

In a lengthy blog post on the wellness platform, she said she had come to accept her aging body, which she described as “a collection of marks and irregularities that indicate chapters [que ha vivido].

“While I do what I can to achieve good health and longevity, to prevent muscle wasting and bone decay, I have a mantra that I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept.

“I accept the marks and the loose skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, to look perfect, to defy gravity, to defy logic, to defy humanity. I accept my humanity,” she added.