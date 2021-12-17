Gwyneth Paltrow invests in bitcoin mining

A few days ago Terawulf CEO Paul Prager tweeted about Gwyneth Paltrow revealing that he has invested in his bitcoin mining business. “Gwyneth Paltrow, among others, is thrilled to invest in Terawulf and support the new paradigm of our team of energy entrepreneurs, which uses 100% zero-carbon energy,” said Prager. Additionally, reports reveal that investors such as Paltrow and Beautycon Media CEO Moj Mahdara “have made a substantial 8-figure equity investment in Terawulf.”

The Terawulf investment isn’t Gwyneth Paltrow’s first foray into the cryptocurrency industry. During the first week of August 2017, Abra CEO Bill Barhydt announced that Paltrow has joined the company as a consultant. “It was a huge added value,” Barhydt said of Paltrow at the time. “He opened his network to us, he gave us valuable commercial advice”, Barhydt added.

Ph. Marco Verch

The “lifestyle brand of Paltrow called Goop ha recently published an article at the end of August on “how to understand and invest in cryptocurrency”, in which the Paltrow discussed the topic with entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert Sophie Wiberg Holm. The American actress and Wiberg Holm talked about the “rapidly changing digital currency landscape, how NFTs work and the long-term benefits of investing in cryptocurrency.”