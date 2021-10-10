News

Gwyneth Paltrow on relationship with Robert Downey | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the same interview we told you about a few days ago, Gwyneth Paltrow also talked about the relationship with Robert Downey Jr.

It was forged over the course of the Iron Man and Avengers movies, of course”Commented the actress. “I feel I have found an amazing and inspirational lifelong colleague and friend“.

To stay on the subject of “declarations of love”, here is a message that Natalie Portman dedicated to Kat Dennings, his colleague in the first two films of Thor and recently appeared in WandaVision.

I miss laughing with this friendPortman wrote.

Find someone who looks at you the way I look at Natalie Portman”Wrote Darcy’s face instead.

Loading...
Advertisements

Recall that Natalie Portman is currently busy on the set of the new Thor movie.

Filming of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film will be shot using Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

How long are you waiting for the film? Tell us in the comments!


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
901
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
898
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
869
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
817
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top