Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Ex Ben Affleck’s Marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow reacted on Instagram to the union between Ben Affleck, with whom she was in a relationship, and Jennifer Lopez.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck had a beautiful love story between 1997 and 2000. The couple who met on the set of “Shakespeare in Love” made the heyday of the media around the world, appearing ever more glamorous on the red carpets. But their beautiful story finally ended, allowing everyone to start a new life on their own. In 2015, the one who later married Coldplay singer Chris Martin (whom she later divorced), with whom she had two children, spoke of her relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she called “super smart and talented , and funny”. “But he was not at a time in his life where he could have a girlfriend,” she added.

More than twenty years after their breakup, the actress wishes only the greatest happiness to her former companion. Asked Friday about the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, during a series of questions and answers in story on Instagram, the beautiful American replied: “It’s love! So romantic!! I’m so happy for them.” In September, Gwyneth Paltrow had already reacted to the flashback between the “Bennifer”, a superstar couple of the early 2000s. Under a photo in which the two appeared together on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, she had commented: “Ok , it’s super cute.

On honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in an intimate ceremony celebrated in Las Vegas on Saturday July 16. A surprise wedding for which the singer and actress wore two very different dresses. The two stars announced their engagement last April. The couple got back together last year, 16 years after their first engagement broke up. The two stars now form a blended family with their respective children: J.Lo’s twins, Emme and Maximilian (14), born from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, but also Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10), the children the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They are currently on their honeymoon in Paris.