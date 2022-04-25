Gwyneth Paltrow reveals who came up with the name of her daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrowthe actress and founder of ‘Goop’, maintains a fairly close profile with her followers on her social networks, where she also promotes her brand and gives lifestyle advice.

A few days ago he did a question and answer session on Instagram, where he revealed where he came from the curious name of his daughter Apple, when asked by his fans. The actress commented on the anecdote: “Her father had the idea for her and I fell in love with her right away. I found it original and funny. I can’t think of her having any other name.”.

Thus he indirectly mentioned Chris Martinsinger and founder of Coldplay and ex-husband of Paltrow, of whom divorced in 2014. The ‘Iron Man’ actress already told what happened in 2004, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey: “During the pregnancy, Chris said that, if she were a girl, she would be called Apple. It sounded so sweet to me, it produced a beautiful image. apples are sweet and biblical.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, friends and with a good relationship after their breakup

Although the relationship did not go through a good moment during divorce and after achieving it in 2014it seems that time, and, according to Gwyneth herself, some professional help, have been the cure that both needed to continue with their lives and, in addition, have a healthy relationship.

In the video above you can see how the interpreter assured that, at first, she did not want to get a divorce. Thus, Paltrow ensures that her ex is someone very important to her: “He’s like a brother to me. You know, she’s part of my family. I want him. And I am very grateful to have had my children with him. He has worked very well. You know, it’s worked, that’s what I have to say,” he said on “The Today Show.”

Right now, the founder of the ‘Goop’ brand is married to producer Brad Falchuk, co-creator of ‘American Horror Story’. Chris Martin, for his part, is in a relationship with Dakota Johnson, known mainly for ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’.

Surely you are interested in:

Rob Lowe explains that his wife taught Gwyneth Paltrow to practice “oral sex”