Gwyneth Paltrow shares a rare photo of her son Moses to celebrate his 16th birthday while praising the teen’s ‘beautiful voice’

GWYNETH Paltrow has shared a touching tribute to her “deeply special” son Moses on his 16th birthday.

The actress, 49, posted an adorable message to her youngest son with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, along with a snap showing the teenager surrounded by balloons.

Gwyneth poured her heart out in the extremely candid paragraph, where she said she was “so lucky to be your mom.”

After uploading the snap showing Moses in a black shirt, amidst streamers hanging from the front door of the Goop founder’s stunning home.

The Sliding Doors actress wrote: “@mosesmartin you are turning 16 today. I’m not sure how I write that number.

“Since you came into the world on that perfect New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place.

“With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued.

“You are very special to everyone who knows you. I am very lucky to be your mom. I am savoring every minute as you grow and become this amazing man.”

“What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness and your beautiful singing voice resonating in our halls.

You mean the world to me, boy. Happy Birthday”.

Gwyneth’s reference to Moses’ singing voice indicates that she is following in the footsteps of Yellow singer Chris.

The British musician and Gwyneth married in 2003 but split in 2016.

They share son Moses and daughter Apple, 17.

Chris is currently dating actress Dakota Johnson, while Gwyneth is married to writer/director/producer Brad Falchuk.

The movie star recently opened up about her daughter’s traumatic birth, revealing that she nearly died during childbirth.

Gwyneth made the shocking revelation during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she recalled the terrifying experience.

She recalled the terrifying experience after speaking about the impact of social media on body positivity.

Gwyneth explained, “I had two C-sections. My daughter was an emergency, she was crazy, we almost died. It was like she was not well ».

“Anyway, there’s a big scar on your body and you’re like, oh wow, that didn’t used to be there. And it’s not that it’s mean or you want to judge it, but you’re like, ‘Oh my God. god.'”

She went on to criticize social media for its influence on women and the unrealistic expectations of what they are “supposed to look like.”

