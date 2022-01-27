Gwyneth Paltrow tries again and throws a new candle that smells like her vagina

After the success of This smells like my vagina and This smells like my orgasm, Gwyneth Paltrow launches a new candle whose name is already a whole program. Hands off my vagina, which translated “Hands off my vagina” is the latest addition to Goop (the company dedicated to wellness, wellness and lifestyle founded by the 49-year-old actress). The new product promises not to make us regret the old fragrances that have been so successful in recent years, replacing the classic vanilla, lavender and lily candles, giving us something new and decidedly alternative whose aroma should remember that of the vagina.

The Hands off my vagina candle is currently available on the Goop website (but it could sell out very soon) at $ 75 and features notes of coconut milk and Damask rose, expertly mixed with the aromas of raw vanilla, cypress hinoki and, just to make sure you don’t miss a thing, roasted cocoa, whose presence gives depth and sensuality to the entire fragrance.

Made in a limited edition in collaboration with the perfumer Heretic on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court made the historic decision to protect a woman’s choice to have an abortion without forcing her to excessive government restrictions, the new candle conceived by the former of Chris Martin (today happily engaged to Dakota Johnson) And Brad Pitt it also has a beneficial purpose since for each of its Goop sales will donate $ 25 to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, a non-profit organization that fights for the reproductive freedom of women who, even today, is in great danger.

In Texas, for example, absurd as it may seem, a new restriction was recently approved that limits the freedom of doctors who practice abortion, who, from now on, will no longer be able to perform it beyond six weeks of pregnancy. A choice that prevents women not only from being able to choose the best for themselves, but also forces them to unwanted, unwanted maternity or, in some cases, daughters of violence, mistreatment and abuse.

“The word ‘vagina’ has a lot of power. Yet, there is a recurring need to say, “Hands off”“, he wrote Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram revealing the reason why his new candle has been given this name «Hands off our vaginas in any context in which they are not invited. What to do with your reproductive organs is your choice “, continues the actress who, in her 30-year career has worked in films such as Sliding doors, Mr. Ripley’s talent, Shakespeare in love, Iron Man And The Avengers, where he worked alongside Robert Dawney Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

Although the idea of ​​”Smells like my vagina” was born for fun, the success of the candle led Gwyneth to create a sort of mini collection of these household products that have now become cult since they are brash and irreverent, but also ironic and irreverent. , whose existence, however, is able to ignite the debate even on very important issues such as abortion and the freedom that every woman must have to choose whether to become (or not) a mother.

