Gwyneth Paltrow wore her white party dress to Kim Kardashian

Fifth Avenue looked like the last disco ball last night — and not just because the usual dazzling lights and sirens blared on this famous thoroughfare. The huge turnout of celebrities for the launch of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collaboration with Swarovski led to a chaos of paparazzi and iPhone flashes. However, more importantly, it appeared that every attendee was in competition to see who could “bling” up next — and a certain Gwyneth Paltrow created her own version of things for the Kardashians’ star-studded event. .

The Goop founder stepped out at the event wearing an angelic white maxi dress and did a repeat. The strapless piece perfectly shapes Paltrow’s figure with a corseted bodice that eventually tapers into a flared hemline. Stars like Ashley Graham and Teyana Taylor attended the event in skin-revealing looks, and even Kardashian wore a completely see-through tank top made of Swarovski crystals. Although Paltrow’s style has always been a little more buttoned-up — so it makes sense that she went with a more classic thing for this occasion. But, of course, she made sure to add some sparkle in honor of the Skims mogul.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Over the top of her dress, Paltrow layered multiple strands of crystals. She transformed the jewelry pieces into a harness of sorts, starting with a simple necklace and moving on to the criss-cross detail around her waist. The actress wore her signature ashy blonde hair, shiny glam and pointed heels to complete the evening look. Paltrow’s appearance comes just a day after she arrived at the CFDA Awards to accept the Innovation Award for her work with Goop.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While accepting the honor presented by her friend and actress Demi Moore, she rocked her G by Goop and Jimmy Choo pumps. Dazzled in a sleek all-black look from the label. “It was a slow change,” Paltrow said. associated Press Moving away from acting and focusing on Goop. “When you’re an entrepreneur and a founder you have a lot of agency and freedom to create what you want, when you want to create it.” He further added, “It has been an amazing journey for me. “I feel so thrilled that we’ve come this far, and it feels like acting happened a long time ago.”