Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, 17, looks unrecognizable in a new photo as fans “can’t believe” how she looks as an adult teenager.

GWYNETH Paltrow’s daughter Apple looked totally unrecognizable in a new photo as fans were shocked at how grown up she looks.

The 17-year-old shared the snap on her Instagram, garnering a slew of comments from fans about her look.

In the screenshot, Apple looked away from the camera while looking at a picture of her mother who was on Facetime with the teenager.

Gwyneth’s eldest daughter donned long lashes and dark eyeliner with half of her blonde locks pulled back.

She wore a dark-colored sweater and simple jewelry during her video call with her mother, who was dressed casually in a jacket, scarf and glasses.

Apple seemed to be admiring her famous mother in the photo, which she expressed in her caption.

“Happy international women’s day. I’ve spent the morning thinking about all the amazing women I love, who love me so much.

“I keep thinking about the women I’ve known since kindergarten or seventh grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever. But today I want to pay tribute to a woman (technically almost) on the cusp.

He went on to direct his words towards his mother in honor of the holiday, writing, “This woman gives me hope for the future of the sisterhood and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”

The sweet post had her followers dropping a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments.

His mom also responded via her Goop account with a trio of heart-eyed emojis.

Others drew their attention to the young teen’s appearance as one commented, “Lovely post, can’t believe how grown up Apple is.”

While a second person echoed the statement, writing: “I love this! And I love you and sweet Apple! I can’t believe she’s a woman! ❤️❤️❤️”.

A third social media user agreed, adding: “How fast they grow! She is beautiful 😍❤️»

Gwyneth shares her only daughter with her ex, musician Chris Martin.

The former couple are also parents to 15-year-old son Moses.

FEAR DELIVERY

The actress recently opened up about her daughter’s traumatic birth, revealing that she almost died during childbirth.

Gwyneth made the shocking revelation during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she recalled the terrifying experience.

The Goop founder recalled the terrifying experience after speaking about the impact of social media on body positivity.

“I had two C-sections. My daughter was an emergency, she was crazy, we almost died. She was like no good,” she explained.

“Anyway, there’s a big scar on your body and you’re like, oh wow, that didn’t used to be there. And it’s not that it’s mean or you want to judge it, but you’re like, ‘Oh my God. God.'”

The 49-year-old went on to criticize social media for its influence on women and unrealistic expectations of what they’re “supposed to look like.”

‘PAST PERFECTIONISM’

“Thank God, there was no Instagram when I had babies because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, wow, that’s not what that I [looked like].

“And as a big one, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs] but that’s totally the exception and now they’re feeding us all these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time: babies, not babies, whatever,” she said.

Gwyneth elaborated on her thoughts on the subject, preaching, “I think women really need to be friends with each other and all the judgments about how you have a baby, you breastfeed, no, this thing, you go to work, you don’t go to work. Guess what, whatever it is, it’s fine,” the Iron Man star continued.

“I feel like we also have this weird thing, it’s past perfectionism, it’s like I can do this gigantic task that’s superhuman and why? For what?”

Gwyneth separated from the father of her children in 2014 and has continued a co-parenting relationship.

Chris is currently dating actress Dakota Johnson, while Gwyneth is married to writer/director/producer Brad Falchuk.

