GXChain: Enthusiasm for 2.0

Those who love to sift through the cryptocurrencies at lower marketcap he will have noticed today an incredible growth, in the last 24 hours, for a semi-unknown project.

Let’s talk about GXChain, born in the midst of the first crypto boom of the 2017 and that after important changes is ready for a rebranding, upon the arrival of its chain 2.0 and to other revolutions that are pushing the price on the markets.

GXChain exceeds 500% gain – let’s try to understand why

GXChain revolution: name change, split and new objectives

There is actually a lot that it cooks for GXChain, which will become to begin with REI Network, with the aim of possibly expanding to the world of gaming in blockchain and also to that of metaverse. But let’s proceed in order to understand what is actually happening.

GXChain is a project that has been around since 2017, born as generic blockchain, which then tried to change course in 2020. In fact, last year the group started testing their own version 2.0, with a particular address towards the decentralized finance.

A sort of adaptation to the demands of the market at the time (and actually also today), with a revamp complete protocol. Which will allow, at least on paper, to become framework for new projects related to gaming. An ideal situation in which to find yourself: good performance on the technological front, low market cap that attracts speculators and those looking to make the hit and great enthusiasm for the arrival of 2.0 in Mainnet, which will happen later this month. But there is also more in terms of tokenomics. Because the change of name and technology will also lead the group to proceed with a split.

Token split: $ 1 GXC will be transformed into $ 10 REI

Just like in the world of actions, even in that of cryptocurrencies there can be splits. That is, i are multiplied token in circulation and reassigned to those who already have them.

The scheme will be of 1:10, in order to have more tokens in circulation and make the calculations simpler for those who want to use the network. An operation that long ago we saw, for example, with Polkadot – and that’s not all that rare within the cryptocurrency world.

A series of operations that prompted the speculators to bet on future of this renewed network, with an objectively impressive and out of the ordinary growth.

Moving in the short term: always attention

Even when the reasons that lead to a bull run of this type are solid, our advice is always to pay close attention, because there will be several to want to do cash desk after multiplying by 5 their investment. Maximum precaution in case of entry – and also in case we should have fantasies of short. Anything could happen in the next few hours.