Gyllenhaal rebels against idyllic motherhood in “The Dark Daughter”

EFE | Madrid – February 24, 2022

Maggie Gyllenhaal debuts behind the scenes with «the dark daughter«, a film that puts the figure of the perfect mother in the spotlight, loading guilt to the protagonist and showing the bitterest face of the maternity.

This psychological thriller, adaptation from the bestseller of Elena Ferrantetransmits a sober sensitivity that allows the viewer to get into the characters, putting on the table emotions and experiences that the mothers share, but they do not get to express themselves.

That would feel to the sit down next to his own mother, husband, daughter or wife while expose feelings and common experiences have been kept hidden?” asks Gyllenhaal, who admits that he identifies with the protagonist.

The movie, nominated to three awards Oscar (Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress), premieres this Friday 18th of February in the Spanish rooms.

trip down memory lane

The film focuses on the story of Gives (Olivia Colman), a university professor whom the viewer meets when, at the age of 48, she decides spend alone nail holidays on Greece. Lyle (Ed Harris) manages the apartment that she rents and that belongs to a hegemonic family on the island, with a somewhat mafia style.

The environment idyllic in which you wake up it breaks suddenly when this very large family decides to locate itself exactly in the place that she has chosen to rest on the beach; among them, called attention a young man motherNina (Dakota Johnson), who seems to live in a world Besides to the watch out from his daughter.

The little one, demanding and capricious, hardly lets her breathe, and Gives Start to remember situations of his own lifetimeas well young motherbut she surpassed by maternity, be unable from collate the breeding with his fledgling success labor and tormented why can’t you be understood with his husband.

“Denatured Mother”

«when i read the novel From Ferrante, something very strange and painful came to me, but also undeniably true: a secret part of me experience as a mother, as a lover, as a woman in the world, was expressing out loud for the first time”, explains the director in the production notes of the film.

Therefore, he claims that identifies totally with him character of Leda. “I mean that this character it’s a challengebecause it does something really abhorrent, really transgressive. commit one of the biggest transgressions that a mother could commit and yet we we identify with her and we understand her, because we have had experiences, feelings, desires and thoughts similar to hers”.

So, Gyllenhall confesses, “I thought about what exciting and dangerous it would create a experience So, not in silence and alone with a book, but in a room full of people who live and feel. That would feel to the sit down next to his own mother, husband, daughter or wife while expose feelings and common experiences have been kept hidden?” he wonders.

Gyllenhaal (1977, New York) wastes in his first film a sensitivity sober, reinforced by very close-ups with which the viewer I know put in the characters almost without realizing it, where the concept of «denatured mother“, what claimsand load from guilt to its protagonistmakes its way to represent the less friendly face of motherhood.

Triple Oscar nomination

winner of the golden bear to the best script at the last Venice festival and Oscar nominated for this adaptation of Ferrante’s best-seller, has decided keep for your Spanish version the qualification original of the novelwhile in the rest of the world it has been titled “The lost daughter” (The Lost daughter).

Older sister of Jake Gyllenhaal, the actress began her career at age 15 in a film directed by her father, Stephen Gyllenhaal, “Waterland” (1995), and those thirty years of experience are the ones the they will carry from lap to the Dolby Theater in Hollywoodsince it was nominated in 2009 for «Rebel Heart«.

For her part, she also nominated Olivia Colemanwith a clean face and a contained and explosive interpretation at the same time, starts with many possibilities against Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Jessica Chastain (“Tammy Faye’s eyes”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and the Spanish Penelope Cruz for “Parallel Mothers”.

Brilliant -and beautiful, each in her own style- Dakota Johnson and jessie buckleywho plays the young Leda and who is also nominated to the Oscar What Best Supporting Actressand also spectacular the husband of the director, Peter Sarsgaard, in his role as the seductive Professor Hardy, and Ed Harris, impressive at 71 years old.