Gym closes, 1,752 customers mocked: “They disappeared with our money” – Chronicle

“Unfortunately therehe headquarters in via Paolo Sarpi will remain closed from now until a date to be determined for structural refurbishment works“. From a brief email, received at 22.52 on 14 October, the odyssey of the 1,752 customers of the gym of the 20Hours Club circuit at number 8 in via Paolo Sarpi, in the Milanese Chinatown. The managers have disappeared, the gates remain closed and the subscription money, in some cases already paid for the next five years, is likely to vanish into thin air. A mockery for sportsmen attracted by low costs and services – from the rooms for courses and fitness activities to the swimming pool – that went beyond the classic equipment for training in the open structure, under different managements, for more than twenty years. “We are organizing to recover our money – explains one of the customers – and so far the managers have never responded to our requests”.

Only silences, empty emails and disconnected phones. Some customers have turned to Federconsumatori Milano, which will organize a public meeting to take the first steps towards a possible legal action to obtain a refund. “The gym continued to make users subscribe and then close without communicating dates of possible reopening – explains Carmelo Benenti, president of Federconsumatori Milan – and without giving the possibility of repositioning on other clubs at no cost, leaving citizens without any information. or idea of ​​how to recover the money spent. We have seen many similar cases, even before the pandemic, and we have never ruled out the possible criminal liability of gym administrators who “disappear” “. According to some customers, the sports center in via Paolo Sarpi 8 had been in financial difficulties for some time, also amplified by the health emergency that forced the structures to a long stop. It would continue to offer annual or multi-year passes, even at discounted prices: around 700 euros for a five-year card. Income not just, considering the large number of customers. Then came the sudden closure, communicated via email and with a sheet hanging on the gate.









“You can continue to train with your subscription at any location of the 20Hours circuit – reads the email – by presenting the Club Sarpi card and season ticket. “A communication that prompted some customers to contact other Milanese structures of the same circuit, which in some cases would have asked to take out new season tickets and in others they offered alternative solutions. In any case, the managers specified, the burden of reimbursement falls to the individual structures, therefore in this case to the club in via Paolo Sarpi, not to the company that owns the brand. Meanwhile, protests are multiplying, including on the Social street Paolo Sarpi, and the adhesions in view of the assembly.