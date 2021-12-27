Gym disappeared in Milan, the turning point: “Payments in suspended installments” – Chronicle

Milan, December 27, 2021 – Installments to be paid suspended, for sportsmen mocked by the sudden closure of the gym in via Paolo Sarpi, and ongoing negotiations on the reimbursement of those already paid. A first point in favor in the battle to get the money back paid for season tickets, even if the road is still long. The lawyers of Federconsumatori Milano, an association that is following a group of former clients of the structure, have moved in recent weeks by sending warnings to the financial company that managed the subscriptions to be paid in installments, rather than in a single solution. “Having made the necessary checks – explains Carmelo Benenti, president of Federconsumatori Milan – the financial company proceeded as a precaution to suspend payments. We are also evaluating the possibility of repaying the installments paid “.

For those who have not leaned on the financial but have paid the bill directly with the gym, however, the road could be more complex. The company that managed the gym of the 20Hours Club circuit at number 8 in via Paolo Sarpi, meanwhile, he answered the reminders only with silence. The owner has disappeared and the money for the season tickets, in some cases already paid for the next five years, is vanished into thin air. The only explanation provided by the structure is contained in a brief email, sent to customers on October 14, warning that “the site will be closed until a date to be set for renovation works”. Since then only silence.









The phone of the owner, Silvia Venezia, is disconnected. And the customers, in all the members are 1,752, they moved to recover the money. The sports center in Milan’s Chinatown, according to some customers, already had long been in financial trouble, also amplified by the health emergency that forced the structures to a long stop. It would continue to offer annual or multi-year subscriptions until the very end, even at discounted prices: approx 700 euros for a five-year card. Income not just, considering the large number of customers. Then came the sudden closure, communicated via email and with a sheet hanging on the gate. “You can continue to train with your season ticket at any venue on the 20Hours circuit – reads the email – by presenting the Club Sarpi membership card and season ticket”. A communication which prompted some customers to turn to other Milanese structures of the same circuit, which in some cases would have asked to take out new season tickets and in others they offered alternative solutions. In any case, the managers specified, the burden of reimbursement falls on the individual structures, so in this case the club in via Paolo Sarpi, not the company that owns the brand. Meanwhile, protests are multiplying, including on Social Street Paolo Sarpi, which also resulted in an assembly in recent weeks and the threat of a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, hypothesising the crime of fraud.







