Gym owner found with anabolic drugs, arrested – Emilia-Romagna

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 27 NOV – Nine ampoules of a drug based on nandrolone, an anabolic steroid that has long been included in the tables of narcotic and psychotropic substances, and almost two hundred bottles of other products containing ephedrine and testosterone. This is the material seized by the carabinieri of the Bologna Centro company from a 62-year-old entrepreneur, ‘historic’ owner of gyms in the city already involved in the past in investigations into the trafficking of anabolic and doping drugs.



The military arrested him after searching his home and then a gym in the first suburb managed by the 62-year-old, as well as his car. The offending vials were found that, according to the investigations, the man would have sold to a network of customers managed via Whatsapp. He is accused of possessing drugs for the purpose of dealing in possession of nandrolone, and of receiving stolen drugs. At the direct hearing, the arrest was validated and, pending trial, the man was subjected to the precautionary measure of the obligation to report to the judicial police three times a week. (HANDLE).

