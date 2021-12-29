With the intensification of the administration of the anti-covid vaccine, now in its third dose for most of the population, the vaccination center of Sondrio will be hosted again tomorrow morning in the gym of the Quadrio-Simoni Institute, made available by the Province.

In these days of celebration, the volunteers of the Sondrio Civil Protection and Forest Fire Protection group set up the spaces and prepared the furnishings to welcome operators and users.

The vaccination center will be operational seven days a week, with the sole exception of January 1, from 8 to 20, with more vaccine lines than the Policampus, which will remain open for the administration of the vaccine to children.

“Our volunteers have done a great job and we thank them for their commitment to the community – underlines the councilor for civil protection Lorena Rossatti -: the largest and most spacious vaccination center will be able to increase the administrations in just one phase particularly delicate that requires our utmost attention. With the increase in cases and the resurgence of the virus it is necessary to get vaccinated, as well as respect all the good rules of behavior that we already know. Wear the mask even outdoors, avoid crowding situations, not underestimating any symptom, even if slight, is essential to avoid the spread of the infection. I ask in particular the younger ones – concludes the commissioner Rossatti – to use attention and prudence especially on these holidays. If we all work hard it will be easier to get out of it “.