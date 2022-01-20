Gymnasium school IV November, the floor by the end of the month

MACERATA – The works in the structure are proceeding well, the tests are expected by March. Councilor Andrea Marchiori: “The installation of the fixtures has been completed, the company is assembling the ventilation system serving the structure”

January 19, 2022 – 8:31 pm –

from Mauro Giustozzi

Assembly of the ventilation system in progress, by the end of January the gym floor will be laid and subsequently the walls will be painted and the external sidewalk curb will be created. At that point, the works on the new gymnasium adjacent to the IV Novembre school can be said to be completed: it will only remain to carry out the necessary tests which, from this time schedule, are expected by March and from that moment the new structure can be used both by the students of the school complex and the nearby kindergarten but also by associations and sports clubs in the afternoon hours in which there are no lessons.

This beginning of 2022 finally gives a glimpse of the finish line banner for this precious structure that will enrich the city with a pole dedicated to sport precisely to coincide with the year of Macerata European city of sport which was so strongly desired by the Parcaroli junta. Remaining in sports jargon, let’s say that we are in sight of the last kilometer before crossing this long-awaited milestone both by the student population that attends the IV Novembre school and by the residents of the area who have been observing this construction site for many months and progress in the coming weeks. they will see completed both inside and outside. The attention that the municipal administration places on this new gym is underlined by the constant and continuous inspections that the councilor for public works, Andrea Marchiori, carries out in the structure of via Spalato to personally follow the evolution of the situation. «In these days at the beginning of the year I went to the construction site of the new gymnasium of the IV Novembre school – Andrea Marchiori told us – and I was able to see how the work is at a very advanced stage. The installation of the fixtures and floors in the changing rooms has been completed, the company is assembling the ventilation system to serve the structure. At the end of this month we will move on to the laying of the gym floor, which is particular, in resin, suitable for the sports activities that are to be carried out there, and which from what I have been told does not require much time to be positioned. Then we will move on to the painting of the gym and the construction of the external sidewalk. With the conclusion of the works, the planned tests will then be carried out and will be carried out by March ».

The start of the construction site of the new gym dates back to September 2020 and, therefore, the pupils of the plexus will have to wait a little longer before being able to take advantage of the new and modern structure located behind the school building of the IV November. The gymnasium was built in an area entirely publicly owned, adjacent to the school complex, and will serve not only the pupils who attend the school and the nearby kindergarten, but all citizens who gravitate to a very populous area of ​​the capital. . In fact, in out-of-school hours, it can be the seat of the sports associations of Macerata. The complex was built with a supporting structure in reinforced concrete frame with a roof made of laminated wood for the part relating to the playing field which will be 24 x 15 meters, paved in PVC and suitable for all the main indoor activities such as volleyball, basketball. and handball, with a minimum headroom of 7.70 meters. The new gym, on the side facing via Cassiano da Fabriano, overlooks a former neighborhood sports pitch where a parking lot will now be built for the school and residents, which will have about forty parking spaces. The intervention, with a total cost of 1,195,000.00 euros, was included by the Municipality in the regional plan for school construction 2018-20, and following this it obtained a loan from the Ministry of Education equal to 490 thousand euros. This new gym represents a another important step forward in the process of improving the school structures of the capital.

