Gymnast Ivan Kuliak does not regret showing his support for Russia

(CNN) — Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, widely criticized outside Russia for wearing a pro-war symbol on a podium alongside a Ukrainian athlete, says he would “do the exact same thing” given another chance, according to Russian state media.



The 20-year-old was sentenced by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for his “offensive behaviour” at an Artistic Gymnastics World Cup event held in Doha, Qatar last weekend.

Kuliak wore the “Z” symbol plastered to his uniform as he stood alongside Ukrainian athlete Illia Kovtun on the podium. Kovtun won gold and Kuliak bronze on the parallel bars on Saturday.

The letter “Z” has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian Army in its operations in Ukraine and has become a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine.

Propaganda videos on social media appear to show supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing clothing with the “Z” symbol, waving Russian flags and chanting pro-Russian slogans.

“If there was a second chance and I had to choose again whether to go out with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do exactly the same thing,” Kuliakis told state-run media Russia Today.

“I saw it in our military and checked what this symbol means. It turned out that [significa] ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace'”.

“I didn’t wish anything bad on anyone, I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and stand for peace.”

Receiving signs of support from the head of his sport’s governing body in Russia, the Federation of Artistic Gymnastics of Russia (FSGR), Vasily Titov, Kuliak says he was annoyed by Ukrainian athletes displaying their national flag in the Doha event.

According to FIG regulations, Russian gymnasts could only compete as neutral athletes and could not display any national symbols.

The FIG confirmed in a statement that it would ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak. The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation told CNN that its procedures prevent it from commenting on pending cases or potential cases.

Starting Monday, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are barred from participating in official FIG-sanctioned competitions, following the advice of the International Olympic Committee.