Gynecological medicine for the benefit of transgender patients

Physicians emphasize the importance of providing clinical alternatives for this patient population in Puerto Rico.

Dr. Jose Santiago Font, Dr. Joaquin Laboy Torres

Medicine continues to take marked steps for the benefit of populations that, due to social stigma, do not attend their medical visits as necessary and likewise, it is also about expanding the education program, since not many health professionals have a daily practice in care for these patients, such is the case of the transgender community.

Precisely on this topic, Dr. José Santiago Font, president of the Educational Committee of Caribe GYN, spoke with Medicine and Public Health, a medical association that has hundreds of affiliated obstetrician-gynecologists and that after the abrupt rupture of face-to-face events due to COVID- 19, recently held its convention in Ponce.

In this particular, the doctor said that health professionals must continue preparing to serve this population that deserves quality health, not only because of their preferences, but also because of the treatment they must receive in the face of the medications they consume for their transitions.

“There are patients who identify themselves as men, and who were initially born with a female reproductive system and who over time have chosen to reproduce with their partners, so this is something that we have to learn, train ourselves, because it does not stop be innovative, despite the fact that we have been in practice for many years. This is a learning process at all levels, since Caribe Gyn exists with the purpose of promoting practice, but also to include new knowledge based on medical evidence.” Santiago Font said.

A new program that, as the doctors argue, is important to continue with the training and knowledge process to be able to provide all those interventions, not only reconstructive, but also aesthetic, which are an issue to consider.

He also acknowledged that they work together with other professionals to care for trans men, who have certain special requirements, among which he highlighted comprehensive care at all health levels on the Island.

Strengthening of gynecological education in Puerto Rico

Another fundamental issue in the union of gynecologists and obstetricians from Puerto Rico present at the Caribe Gyn event is specialization and support for students who wish to choose this specialty, for that reason the doctors continue to create educational and meeting spaces.

“In fact, I am proud to say that among the three residency programs that we have, we train an average of 12 candidates per year, and for the last five and six years, 100 percent of the candidates have passed all the programs in terms of Gynecology and Obstetrics”, concluded Font.

The specialist specified that one of the most important challenges currently is to be able to keep a common thread with the youngest and accommodate them in a medical and constructive practice, especially in the familiarization of the new technology.

In this regard, Dr. Joaquín Laboy Torres, director of the residency program at the San Lucas Hospital in Ponce, a first-rate companion at the gynecologists’ convention, indicated that one of the challenges in this specialty and any other is the preparation in robotic surgeries, which are less invasive in the patient.

“Advances in robotic poroscopy surgeries, the biggest challenge is how it trains young generations, many of the attendees actually manufacture this equipment. In this way we are at the forefront of the latest advances,” said Laboy Torres. .

In that sense, the two doctors specified the importance of development and the availability of information and knowledge exchange between professionals from Puerto Rico with those from other countries.

“For us to develop these projects where gynecologists from other countries like the United States attend, they allow us to move forward, since many of them have been part of the education imparted in Puerto Rico,” explained Laboy Torres.

In addition, Dr. Font added: “All the workshops are face-to-face, but it is also valid to indicate that all the events are being recorded and between two and three weeks, the professionals who were unable to attend will be able to access the credits, taking the workshops as if were face-to-face”.

It is important to have a direct relationship with various specialists, as this would generate a profit, especially for the Puerto Rican population. There are three Gynecology programs in Puerto Rico and they allow these young residents to interact with teachers from other programs, professionals from the United States, Colombia and Brazil. “We have managed to bring together many national professors, but also international professors such as the United States, in fact we have the current president of the College Research Oncology. But we also have speakers from Canada, California, among others,” he explained. Santiago Font.

This event is held regularly for the benefit of patients, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic they were postponed in person, despite the union’s objectives being increased.