Gynecologist believes textbooks should include sex education

carolina gomez mena
La Jornada Newspaper
Wednesday, September 6, 2023, p. Eleven
Factors such as ignorance and lack of sex education contribute to the increase in unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unsafe abortions, said Dr. Erica Valencia Mejia, who specializes in gynecology and obstetrics, who has published a new book on free texts. Have celebrated. Topics previously ignored in this matter from the address of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). However, he cautioned that all responsibility should not fall on the school.
It’s great that these issues are being discussed more; That they tell girls how they get pregnant, what menstruation is, as well as that “there is a series of relationships: male and female; Woman and woman, and man and man. However, we cannot leave everything to the government.
These things should be explained at home alsoBecause – he warned in an interview – it is
Ignorance is more dangerous and lack of knowledge compared to providing comprehensive sexual information to students.
Earlier, at a press conference for World Sexual Health Day (September 4), M. de Mujer organization associate explained that the increase in STIs is due to ignorance.
They continue to increase, for example gonorrhea, instead of decreasing, increased by 34 percent; Chlamydia same, 34.1 percent, Furthermore, 2021 data shows that chancroid has increased by 15.3 percent and genital herpes has increased by 10.8 percent in the country.
Globally, the World Health Organization states that
Nearly one million cases of STIs are reported daily, and 374 million new cases of four STIs are reported each year: chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis. These infections do not always cause symptoms; And if we don’t use barrier methods like condoms, they get infected,
Regarding early pregnancy, the expert specified that
Mexico ranks first among more than 170 countries, as about 303 children are born every day. Whose mothers are teenagers.
It is important that they are informed. We (in the M group for women) have documented that the main cause of teenage pregnancy is lack of sex education and information.,
Regarding abortion in Mexico, he said that
39 thousand deaths occur every year due to unsafe abortion. And explained that there must be “a medical consultation to ascertain the weeks of pregnancy” before the drug can be made available.
Once we do the ultrasound and verify that the abortion can be performed, the patient is instructed to take pills, alarm data so they know what is normal and what is not, and after taking the medications, they Will have to come back for verification. That she had an abortion. There are times when they believe that it has already happened, and the pregnancy continues or there are times when not everything has come out, and there are remnants left inside the uterus, which become infected.
Even in some cases, life-threatening bleeding occurs, so medical supervision is necessary, he stressed.
