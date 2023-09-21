Gynecologist believes textbooks should include sex education

carolina gomez mena

La Jornada Newspaper

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Factors such as ignorance and lack of sex education contribute to the increase in unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unsafe abortions, said Dr. Erica Valencia Mejia, who specializes in gynecology and obstetrics, who has published a new book on free texts. Have celebrated. Topics previously ignored in this matter from the address of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP). However, he cautioned that all responsibility should not fall on the school.

It’s great that these issues are being discussed more; That they tell girls how they get pregnant, what menstruation is , as well as that “there is a series of relationships: male and female; Woman and woman, and man and man. However, we cannot leave everything to the government.

These things should be explained at home also Because – he warned in an interview – it is Ignorance is more dangerous and lack of knowledge compared to providing comprehensive sexual information to students.

Earlier, at a press conference for World Sexual Health Day (September 4), M. de Mujer organization associate explained that the increase in STIs is due to ignorance.

They continue to increase, for example gonorrhea, instead of decreasing, increased by 34 percent; Chlamydia same, 34.1 percent , Furthermore, 2021 data shows that chancroid has increased by 15.3 percent and genital herpes has increased by 10.8 percent in the country.