“Gypsy, gypsy”. And Ibra answers like this: this is what happened

In the sign of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Milan also passes to Rome, with the score of 2-1, continuing its unstoppable march to the top of the standings together with Spalletti’s Napoli.

“Every now and then I have surprises, today I felt the punishment and she went in. You always have to try. Failure is part of success” , Zlatan’s comment at the end of the game. It is the 26th minute of the first half, the Swedish striker takes charge of the serve penalty: from his right starts a conclusion that even exceeds 100 km / h and leaves no way out for Rui Patricio. From the sector occupied by the Rossoneri fans a very strong roar explodes while the rest of the Olimpico remains speechless. The Milan took the lead 1-0.

It is at that moment that Ibra takes the stage: he looks at the sector of the South curve, spreads his arms and addresses the Giallorossi fans. It almost seems to challenge them and seems to say: “You scream louder, I can’t hear you … your whistles don’t scare me but they charge me” . An attitude of revenge towards the public who had shouted several times “you are a gypsy” . The referee Maresca judges his unsportsmanlike behavior and warns him. But his game does not end there. He is the real catalyst for every Rossoneri offensive maneuver. Another goal is disallowed for offside. And shortly after he conquers the penalty after the discussed contact with Ibañez. In the second half, he goes out to make room for Giroud.

His exit from the field is felt and how, without Ibra and with one man less the Rossoneri suffer tremendously from the final assault of Roma but manage to bring home three fundamental points for the championship fight. Stefano Pioli and the whole team can rest assured, they have found their leader. At just 40, his are record numbers. The one on a free-kick is his 150th goal in Italy in 261 appearances between Juventus, Inter and Milan. It is also the number 400 in the various championships in which he played. Looking only at Serie A, only six foreign players have reached this level: before him the unattainable Gunnar Nordahl, unattainable at 225, Kurt Hamrin at 190, Gabriel Omar Batistuta at 184 and the more affordable Luis Vinicio (at 155), Hernan Crespo and Istvan Nyers (153).

Here are his words to Dazn at the end of the game: “The whistles of the Olimpico? The more they whistle at me, the more I feel alive. Adrenaline is everything, it takes you a lot. In a game like this, with one less, it wasn’t easy but we showed great character and ability to suffer. Today was a great match, we need to continue with this confidence and with this pace “ . And finally, the statement on Milan’s ambitions: “The Scudetto? Let’s see, we believe it, so far we have done well but the championship is long and we need continuity and work. We believe it but it is still early. Let’s think one game at a time, now there is the Champions League and then the derby “. Finally Ibra is back.

