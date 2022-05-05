Gyrotonic, the discipline that mixes dance, yoga, pilates, swimming and tai-chi

There are so many sports disciplines today that there comes a time when you don’t really know what to choose to be fit, physically and mentally. Well, we are going to make it a little more complicated, because if you were hesitating between swimming, pilates, yogadance… now you have one more practice to think about. It is called Gyrotonic, it is a mixture of all these sports and is practiced with machines to have greater precision and effectiveness..

We have said swimming, pilates, yoga, dance… well, we must add that Also included are tai-chi and gymnastics exercises that are performed through a system of weights and pulleys. that help restore muscle, as well as correct posture and regain strength.

To learn more about what Gyrotonic consists of, we have contacted one of the most important centers of this sport, Gyrotonic Madrid. its founder, Silvia Guijarro, is one of the only three Master Trainers in Spain and is in the capital. Elisa González is another of the Master Trainers and is located in Bilbao, and Alba Marcos in Barcelona.

Silvia tells us that the Gyrotonic «was born with the aim of helping dancers to ‘manage’ their injuries but it has evolved in a wonderful and surprising way until it became a method capable of playing with and for everyone. From the elderly, or sedentary to pregnant women, elite athletes and dancers.

Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell are some of the celebrities who are in shape thanks to this discipline. Silvia Guijarro was a professional dancer before opening her center in Madrid and she explains that the exercises of the gyrotonic they can also be practiced without machines. In this case the discipline is called Gyrokinesis and “we move without the help of any equipment, so the body itself has to create resistance and contrasts to move.”

“The equipment is modified and adapted according to the exercises that are carried out in order to adjust the resistance, the weight or the range of motion to move”, details the founder of Gyrotonic Madrid

With Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis all those points of the body that we are not aware of are connected and it makes you feel more harmonious and agile. «If you are a sedentary person it will wake you up, because the practice brings a lot of energy and body awareness, and new and better habits will surely be forged”Silvia Pebble affects.

Benefits

The short-term improvement is feeling more agile. In the long term, it increases abdominal strength and slims the silhouette, corrects posture, defines the muscles and prevents premature aging. In addition, coordination and harmony in movements are gained.

“Perhaps the perfect combination for me would be gyrotonic either Gyrokinesis two days a week and some cardio work outdoors from time to time, if possible, in contact with nature”, concludes Silvia.