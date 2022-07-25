Ha* Ash and María José return to their origins in Acapulco

the pop duo Ha*Ash he returned to his place of origin: Acapulco after 20 years of career and two years of interruption of live performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When his career began, in the year 2022, Hanna Y Ashley They had their first paid presentation in a port restaurant, so prior to their presentation, both remembered this moment in a meeting with the press.

“This is where we started our career, at Hard Rock Live,” Ashley recalls. “Acapulco opened the doors for us and every time we have an invitation to come to Acapulco we never doubt it because they gave us the kick of good luck” Hanna completes.

Dressed in black with white and silver glitter, both sisters were applauded on stage by four thousand people, the capacity they reached with a sold out at Forum Mundo Imperial, where they also shared the stage with Maria Josewho in addition to singing “Te dejo en libertad” with them, also offered an individual concert.

“La Josa” as she calls herself recognized that, both for her and for her former teammates from the 90s group kabahAcapulco is a very special place in his career.

“It is a city that has welcomed us with open arms since the beginning of Kabah, we did many events with Televisa such as the Acapulco Festival. I have so many memories of here that it is impossible not to love every time I come back”, said María José in an interview for THE UNIVERSAL.

For just over four hours, divided into two sets, both Ha*Ash and María José performed hits like “Ex de Verdad” and “No soy una Señora”, respectively. The event is part of the efforts to reactivate culture and shows in the Riviera Diamante Acapulco area, so after this presentation the arrival of singers such as OV7 and Ricardo Arjona is also expected in the coming months.

Due to the pandemic, health measures have been implemented on the premises such as the mandatory use of face masks, placement of antibacterial gel and a system of selling food only with a bracelet.

“You don’t know how much we miss the stages and being back in our house. Acapulco, we want all the bad things that have happened to you to stay out for the next few hours; today we come to dance and sing to love”, expressed Ashley.

They sing loudly to heartbreak despite the setbacks

Despite the fact that moments before going on stage Hanna confessed that she was having problems with her voice that made it difficult for her to sing, or even speak, she managed to perform almost 19 songs with her sister, some of them were “Wherever you are”, ” What do I do?” and “I hate to love you”, the latter being one of her most chanted.

“I want you to give Hanna a hand because she has a bit of a cold”; Ashley asked the audience at the beginning of the concert. “It’s not Covid, but nothing was going to stop us from being with you,” she added.

While for the second stage, which began at 11:30 p.m., María José sought to interact with her audience by giving away t-shirts that she threw with an air gun, making a video call with a fan and personally greeting her audience, like a young man in a chair of wheels, for whom she got off the stage, but when she got back up she stepped on her dress and was about to fall.

He highlighted the public’s enthusiasm for singing heartbreak songs such as “I’m wrong” and “I’d rather be your lover”.

