Haaland and Manchester City reach agreement in principle

Manchester City confirmed that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of the striker Erling Haland to the English club on July 1, 2022. The transfer remains subject to the club finalizing terms with the player.

The sky-blues will pay the Norwegian player’s termination clause, which amounts to 60 million pounds (70 million euros), to take over Haaland, who has spent the last three seasons at the Borussia Dortmund, after standing out in Austrian football with the salzburg.

Haland he has scored 85 goals in 88 games in his three campaigns with the Germans, which has earned him, at 21, a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world and one of the biggest stars of the moment alongside Kylian Mbappé.

His salary will be at the height of the highest in the workforce and, according to English media, it will rise to 400,000 pounds (500,000 pounds).

Haaland to Manchester City ESPN

Pep Guardiola He dropped this morning that Haaland would wear light blue when asked about it at a press conference, but could not reveal any details of the agreement.

“Everyone knows how the situation is. I shouldn’t talk about it and I don’t like to talk about the future or what’s going to happen next season. Dortmund and the City I have been told that I cannot talk about it, due to a legal issue. I can’t talk about it until it’s done. We’ll talk,” explained the Spaniard.

With this transfer, Guardiola adds to his team the missing piece, since the English team has not been able to count on a guaranteed nine this season, after the departure of Sergio Agueroand has always used the figure of the false ‘nine’ above, a tactic that the Sampedor coach perfected in the Barcelona with Leo Messi and that in this City has manifested itself with Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

The Norwegian was one of the great jewels of the transfer market, after whoever was his agent, Mino Raiolanegotiate an affordable termination clause that would allow the footballer to leave the Dortmund In time.

The City has been imposed in the negotiations to clubs like the real Madrid and the Bayern Munich.