The Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, said goodbye to his fans before the start of the match that his team played against Hertha at the Signal Iduna Park, on the last day of the Bundesliga.

They were emotional preludes. In addition to the Norwegian, who will play the next seasons in the Manchester City, other players said goodbye and were highlighted by the entity. It is the case of axel witzel, Marcel Schmelzer who has spent his entire career at the entity, Roman Burki or Marwin Hitz.

In addition, the tribute to the sports director was special Michael Zorc, who is leaving the club after 44 years and who could not hold back his tears before kick-off. The entire north fund displayed the name of the Dortmund legend, the architect of key signings in recent years.

Haaland was recognized by all the fans that attended the stadium. In the center of the field, the representatives of the entity gave him some souvenirs along with a huge photograph with his image and the phrase “thank you Erling”.

Haaland bids farewell to Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

The attacker was applauded by his teammates and cheered by the fans. He went to one of the funds and returned the affection to the followers. Haland leave the Borussia Dortmund after two and a half seasons in which he has scored 85 goals and won a German Cup.