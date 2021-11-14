Haaland close to Juventus? Background revealed

A few weeks ago, Beppe Marotta, answering a question related to a missed shot in his career, he admitted: “It was Haaland, when I was at Juventus “. Days later, agent Vincenzo Morabito, intermediary between the bianconeri and the Molde at the time of the negotiation, he returned to the subject and issued the following statements to TuttoSport:

“In recent days, looking at my archive, I found the email of November 3, 2017 in which Cherubini, at the time market man at the nursery, instructed me to mediate with Molde. He relied on me aware of my knowledge in Scandinavia and in particular of my privileged relationship with Jim Solbakken and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in 2017-18 coach of Haaland in Molde“.

Haaland

The agent then added: “Cherubini was very determined and convinced. The very young Haaland had been reported to Juventus by Dodo Spinosi, the son of Luciano, a former Juventus player and Eriksson’s deputy in the Lazio scudetto. Dodo Spinosi had an excellent relationship with a Norwegian agent very close to Erling’s father.

Cherubini went to Norway several times. And Haaland and his father, in December 2017, were hosted in Turin for a few days to visit the Vinovo sports center and watch the Italian derby against Inter. The family and the boy were very impressed to the point that in a very short time the ok to try to enter into a negotiation with Molde“.

And on the figures Morabito added: “The Molde managers, even though Juventus at that moment were the only top club to have smelled Haaland’s talent, fired an incredible request for a 17-year-old: 10 million! However, seeing that Haaland liked the Juventus destination, they proved willing to evaluate a more articulated proposal. That is 2.5 million immediately, however a considerable amount for a young player who played in Norway, and 50 per cent on future resale.“.