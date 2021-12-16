Haaland greets the Dortmund crowd. Are you preparing for farewell?

A single body, detached from the team. Borussia Dortmund beat Greuther Fürth 3-0 on Wednesday evening, confirming their second place in the Bundesliga standings. For the 13th time in the calendar year Erling Haaland scored (at least) two goals, arriving, in 2021 alone, at 30 in the league, 39 in the yellow and black and 45 if we also consider the goals with the national team. Incredible numbers, so much so that never in the history of BVB had a player managed to score 30 goals in the Bundesliga in a calendar year. Yet yesterday a gesture by Haaland did not please comrades and the environment. While the team was busy waving goodbye to the Curva, running, all together, towards the “Yellow Wall”, the Norwegian striker was cheered by the rest of the stadium. Haaland in fact set off on a solitary field lap, isolating himself from the rest of his teammates. It was the last domestic game of the calendar year (and therefore the last before the opening of the market), which is why the Norwegian’s attitude has both annoyed and suspicious.

THE SITUATION

–

In the summer, in the Haaland contract, the clause with which he could free himself in exchange for 75 million (plus bonuses) is activated. In January, Dortmund therefore has the last chance to sell it for an even higher figure. In reality, in the summer the gialloneri refused an offer of over 100 million from Chelsea, who then turned to Lukaku, which is why it is difficult to think that the club (with a very solid budget) is actually willing to lose the player now. even if by keeping it he would give up a few tens of millions. Yet the attitude of Haaland last night seemed suspicious: why break away from the team, why say goodbye to the whole stadium when the next home match is scheduled in less than a month (January 14)? If it was not a sign of the market it was to attract attention to himself, which in any case, according to the German media, would not have pleased the comrades. The fact is that after the game with Greuther Fürth Haaland, all of a sudden, he was alone. He moved in the opposite direction from the rest of the team. Almost giving the feeling of being a foreign body.