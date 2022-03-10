Haaland has put a great demand on Barça to reach…

Erling Haland is on everyone’s lips. The Leeds-born is one of the most important athletes in world football and is close to defining his future. Borussia Dortmund already expressed that they wanted an answer about its continuity in Marchand both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, are waiting for his decision.

From the Barcelona group they affirm to recognize that City is the one who has the guardianship in the bid for the Norwegian’s services, both financially and as a sports project. The player, whose father dressed as a ‘citizen’, would like to be trained by Pep Guardiola, although this does not mean that the other teams are ruled out.

Barcelona wants to turn their entire sports project around him, and after the meeting in Monaco between Mino Raiola, his agent, and Joan Laporta, it would be the same Xavi Hernandez Who would take charge of the matter? The egarense would have traveled to Munich to talk face to face with the attackerand thus propose all the planning to convince him to sign at the end of the season.

Now, after that meeting, new information has revealed what would be the condition imposed by the player to wear the Blaugrana. According to the portal ‘Le10sport’, Haaland would like to sign a short-term contract with Barça. With this, the ‘9’ intends to shield itself, and review the financial conditions once the institution overcomes its current economic situation.

Optimism culé

Based on information from various Spanish media, from within the culé entity they affirm to remain ‘very much alive’ in the ‘race’ for the striker. Both the sports project, which will have youth and the search for titles as its main protagonist, as well as having Xavi as coach, would have seduced him to decide on the elastic culé.

The directive already has an organized plan to financially face his signing. His new contract is estimated to be for 250 million euros. This figure would include the transfer price, his salary, and the commissions to Raiola and his father. His arrival is the great objective for the 2022/23 season, and Laporta will do everything possible to finalize his signing and get the image and future of the club back on track.