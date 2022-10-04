Football – Mercato

Haaland, Skriniar, Cristiano Ronaldo… All the transfer window information for October 4

Published on October 4, 2022



When the summer transfer window has closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

Real Madrid: An advantageous clause to recruit Haaland?

Transferred from Borussia Dortmund at Manchester City this summer, Erling Haaland a hit for his first months in the Premier League (14 goals, 3 assists in 8 games). The Norwegian striker, who cost €60m to the Citizens , seems to have already planned everything for his future. Interviewed at the microphone of the show The Chiringuito the former player of Real MadridFernando Sanz revealed thatHaaland had a clause that could do the business of the merengue club in 2024: ” The information I have is that there is an exit clause for Haaland in the second year, and what is curious is that it includes very advantageous conditions for a club… which is Real Madrid “, he explains.

PSG will go back on the attack in January for Skriniar

After having pushed for a long time to recruit Milan Skriniar this summer, the PSG will come back to the charge! THE TEAM confirms the determination of Luis Campos to bring in the Slovak defender ofInter-Milan in January, and an offer of between €25 and €30 million would indeed be on the program. For its part, the Italian club is in financial difficulty and can therefore hardly afford to refuse a transfer of Skriniar this winter if the latter has not extended by then, given that he will reach the end of his contract next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the start this winter?

Eager to slam the door this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo should still animate the January transfer window. According The Telegraph the Portuguese striker is still considering changing clubs, and this time his coach Erik Ten Hag will not oppose it and should grant an exit voucher to CR7.

PSG are considering extending Ramos…

Interviewed on the set of the show The Chiringuito , Eduardo Inda confirmed the will of PSG to extend as soon as possible Sergio Ramos : “ Ramos has played every game for PSG. Last year he played around 800 minutes and he already has more than 900 this season. At PSG they are delighted and the club’s intention is to renew the player for a season. “, explains the director of Ok Diario .

