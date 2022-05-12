Haaland-style celebration goes viral, and De Bruyne answers if it has to do with City’s new signing

Speaking to the British broadcaster Sky Sports, De Bruyne clarified the gesture of celebration of one of the goals scored against Woverhampton

Erling Haaland is heading to Manchester City for next season. But not everything at the Etihad Stadium revolves around the arrival of the Norwegian jewel. The world of soccer got ‘heated up’ last Wednesday afternoon with the show of Kevin DeBruynewho commanded the Citizens’ 5-1 thrashing of Woverhampton, scoring four goals.

In one of the celebrations, the Belgian made a gesture similar to the one already characteristic of Halandjoining the fingers.

This was immediately understood as a ‘welcome signal’ from the midfielder to the future partner.

But this theory did not last long.

Speaking to the British broadcaster Sky Sports, DeBruyne clarified the gesture of celebration of one of the goals scored against Woverhampton.

“I did some interviews and they asked me if it was about Haaland. I only did it because I scored three goals,” said the Belgian midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates a goal with Manchester City Getty Images

With the result away from home, Manchester City rises to 89 points in the premier league already three of Liverpool, second. The team of Pep Guardiola will return to the field on Sunday (15), when he will visit West Ham in London.