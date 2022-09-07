Haaland tackles Cristiano Ronaldo, crazy numbers

Erling Haaland’s brace for City in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Sevilla took the Norwegian to 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances.

A pace that far exceeds anything the competition has ever known before. Indeed, as football stats specialists Opta note, the previous record for goals by a player in his first 20 Champions League matches was Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado’s 16.

Ronaldo’s Champions League records in jeopardy

Van Nistelrooy’s and Soldado’s achievements are nothing short of exceptional, but they have been made a mockery of a player who, even at this early stage in his career, looks like a very good candidate to catch up with the two all-time top scorers. competition, Cristiano Ronaldo (140 UCL career goals) and Lionel Messi (125). As Opta’s Duncan Alexander puts it, “both men have to look at how Haaland started his career and shudder at the trajectory he’s taken.”

That’s all the more true as the 22-year-old has now joined a regular Champions League title contender. When he played at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, he had never reached the quarter-finals of the most prestigious of European competitions. Now, with a City side that have reached at least the last four places for the past two seasons and are the bookmakers’ favorites to lift the trophy this year, Haaland should have more matches than ever to fulfill his duties.

It also means he looks well-placed to set another Champions League goalscoring record, held by Ronaldo: the Portuguese’s unmatched tally of 17 in a single season as Real Madrid race to a tenth continental title. in 2013/14. Haaland’s most appearances in a Champions League campaign so far is eight, for Dortmund – a year in which his 10 goals earned him the competition’s top scorer title. Between the first day and the final, there are 13 matches. If City manage to do so, God only knows how many goals Haaland could score, given the five-star service he has.

Haaland also sets Premier League goalscoring record

In all competitions, Haaland’s Sevilla double has seen him score 12 goals in eight appearances since joining City in the summer from Dortmund. He has 10 in six Premier League appearances for the English champions – including two hat-tricks – and broke the record for goals scored in his first five appearances in the division, scoring one more than Sergio Aguero’s eight and Micky Quinn.