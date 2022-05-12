Haaland to City! Citizens confirm signing; All the details

Midtime Editorial

Erling Haland He is a new Manchester City player. After five months full of rumors about the future of the Norwegian soccer player, this Tuesday the english set he has confirmed that came to a agreement with the Borussia Dortmund so that the striker joins the celestial concentration from the first of July.

“Manchester City may confirm has reached a beginning agreement with el Borussia Dortmund for him transfer of striker Erling Haland to the Club on July 1, 2022,” said Pep Guardiola’s team in a statement published this morning.

Manchester City can confirm that it has reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on July 1, 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club and player finalizing the terms. pic.twitter.com/NaZT69NRJP — Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 10, 2022

The citizens they had to disburse 60 million euros to pay the termination clause of the player, 15 million less than what some reports had indicated until a few months ago.

haaland was tempted for clubs like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Bayern MunichNevertheless, none of the equipment mentioned could carry finished such an expensive operationwhich will include a signing bonus, salary, among other details.

Contract duration and salary

Despite the fact that the sky-blue team assures that there are still details to be arranged with the player, Fabrizio Romano points out that it is only a matter of him signingsince you agree with the contract that they offer him, which contemplates a bond until June 2027.

Initially, the agreement will contemplate a payment of 375 thousand pounds sterling per week, that is, will earn approximately 18 million a yearso he will be one of the highest paid players in the entire Premier League.