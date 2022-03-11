Haaland unleashes all the rumors with a ‘like’ on Instagram

The elimination of Paris Saint-Germain at the hands of Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League he has left his mark both on and off the pitch. On the one hand, the offices of the Parisian group are moving, and several recent informations affirm that the emir of Qatar would be thinking of leaving Neymar Júnior in the next transfer market. On the other hand, Real Madrid is closer than ever to acquiring the services of Kylian Mbappé.

However, another event occurred after the white team qualified for the next phase of the Champions League. Erling Halandone of the most sought-after footballers in football today, and the main target of clubs such as FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, PSG and Madrid itself, has ‘liked’ Karim Benzema’s publication on Instagram where he celebrated the victory against the French.

This movement, although it seems casual and minimal, has unleashed endless rumors linking the striker to the Real Madrid entourage for the following campaign. Although Mbappé is the star signing that Florentino Pérez wants to make at the beginning of July, he has also made it clear that he is following in the footsteps of the Norwegian, and thus form the most lethal offensive duo of the moment.

Nevertheless, the ‘9’ had to delete his ‘like’ after the wave of comments that arose as a result of it, so as not to reveal any additional information about your future. Now, although the trace of him has disappeared from the publication, the curious thing is that he “follows” three players from the White House: Benzema, Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo Silva, all club forwards.

Barça, one step behind

Although Haaland is Joan Laporta’s obsession, the truth is that City is ahead in the bidding, both economically and in sporting present. In addition, his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, retired as a professional wearing the colors of the ‘citizens’, another point in favor of the English. On the other hand, this type of gesture on social networks makes clear a certain ‘favoritism’ for the Madrid environment, another clear contender. And finally, although it is one less detail, it cannot be overlooked: Erling does not ‘follow’ anyone who is linked to FC Barcelona.