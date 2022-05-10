Haaland would debut with Manchester City against this Mexican league team!
The novel Erling Haland It looks like it’s about to come to an end. The forward and Borussia Dortmund They were destined to separate this year and everything indicates that their next destination is England.
After being linked for several months with teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the Norwegian would have everything ready to become the brand new reinforcement of the Manchester City.
The Athletic confirmed that this week his signing for the English team could be announced and he will become the highest paid footballer in the world.
After that news took hold, speculation began when he could debut. Haland with the City.
And it is that the team that he directs Pep Guardiola He scheduled a tour to carry out the preseason in the United States, the first in the summer after two years without doing it due to the pandemic.
The first confrontation will be against the eagles of the Americateam of the First Division of Mexico, in Houston, and there the Norwegian could have his first appearance as a player of the City.
In fact, some journalists like Christian Martin They affirm that the arrival of the Norwegian is guaranteed, who from the English club intend that he already add minutes in that first friendly, before playing a second duel precisely against the Bayern Munich.
When is the match between Manchester City and America?
The long-awaited duel is scheduled for July 20 at the NRG Stadium in Houston (6:30 PM in Honduras and 7:30 PM in Mexico).