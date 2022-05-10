Haaland would debut with Manchester City against this Mexican league team!

2022-05-09

The novel Erling Haland It looks like it’s about to come to an end. The forward and Borussia Dortmund They were destined to separate this year and everything indicates that their next destination is England.

The clause by which Real Madrid did not sign Haaland

After being linked for several months with teams like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the Norwegian would have everything ready to become the brand new reinforcement of the Manchester City.

The Athletic confirmed that this week his signing for the English team could be announced and he will become the highest paid footballer in the world.

After that news took hold, speculation began when he could debut. Haland with the City.