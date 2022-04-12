Haaland’s environment confirms the team that remains in the fight to sign the striker

2022-04-12

the future of Erling Haland passes away from Borussia Dortmund. The forward would be living his last weeks in the Bundelisga due to the strong interest shown by the great teams in Europe, specifically the Manchester City Y real Madrid.

Haaland does not hide and points to the best footballer in the world

Rumors circulated recently that placed the meringues out of the race for the signing of the Norwegian and that the English had a clear path to prepare the offensive and convince him.

However, the environment Haland denied in the last hours that the real Madrid has run out of options to go for the footballer, so it is not ruled out that he can wear white from next year.

Jan Aage Fjortoftformer Norwegian player and friend of the father of Haland, published a message on social networks in which he keeps the Spanish team in the fight for the attacker. “It is not true that Real Madrid is out of the race to get Erling Haaland,” he said on his Twitter account.